A house in Ruakituri has been nearly totally destroyed by a fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the house on Tiniroto Rd was well a blaze when firefighters arrived about 1.30pm.

"When we got there it was well involved and pretty much destroyed," she said.

"There was no one in or around the property at the time."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A rural pump from Ruakituri as well as a tanker and pump from Wairoa attended the fire, she said.

The fire investigator was on the way to the scene, she said.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Muriwai mum and boys lose everything in house fire

22 Aug, 2018 4:36pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Man dies after motorbike catches fire in Christchurch crash

21 Aug, 2018 6:54pm
Quick Read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

161 women apply to complete Rotorua fire training

22 Aug, 2018 12:22pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

4yo saves his mum from Manurewa house fire

15 May, 2018 12:27pm
2 minutes to read