A house in Ruakituri has been nearly totally destroyed by a fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the house on Tiniroto Rd was well a blaze when firefighters arrived about 1.30pm.

"When we got there it was well involved and pretty much destroyed," she said.

"There was no one in or around the property at the time."

A rural pump from Ruakituri as well as a tanker and pump from Wairoa attended the fire, she said.

The fire investigator was on the way to the scene, she said.