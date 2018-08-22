The Wellsford boxer who died after suffering a head injury during a sparring session was Lucy Brown.

Tribute posts have been flooding in to the family's GoFundMe page sending love to the "beautiful girl" who "has returned to God."

The page has raised more than $7000 in the last two days after the tragedy that took place on Saturday, August 18.

Police have confirmed that the 31-year-old woman died at 7.45am today after her life support was switched off.

Advertisement

Brown was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after feeling unwell and was subsequently put on life support.