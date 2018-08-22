Three Manurewa High School girls have wowed social media after their hilarious re-enactment of a scene in Disney's Frozen went viral.

Last Thursday Tamari Li'a and two friends took to the stage to perform their creation in front of a packed school hall for a lip-sync battle.

The trio's talented yet hilarious gags during their performance left the audience in stitches of laughter.

With a Let It Go backing track playing, Tamari, who is wearing a "cape", plays Frozen character Elsa whose secret powers have just been revealed.

Advertisement

But instead of unleashing her magic and creating an ice palace with snow, Tamari releases a white spray of deodorant with the help of friend Tasileta Lokeni, pretending to be releasing snow particles.

On the ground, Tamari's friend Fetu Savea was playing the character Olaf, a snowman.

Three Manurewa High School girls have wowed social media after their hilarious re-enactment of a scene in Disney's Frozen went viral. Photo / Supplied

Fellow Manurewa High School students could be heard cheering and shouting as they laughed and enjoyed the girls' re-enactment.

Main actress Tamari told the Herald the idea was a joke at first but then they followed through.

"The day before the competition I was asked to join the lip-sync battle to encourage other students to participate. So I did.

"That same night, I found myself singing in my room doing karaoke. I thought I'd choose the song Let it go as a joke, however, I never expected it to go viral."

The seen recreated from Frozen. Photo / Disney

Studen Sonya Eteuati told the Herald the event was held by the school's student council to showcase the talent and bring students together as a family to enjoy lunchtime entertainment.

The video, which was posted on Facebook, has received more than 600,000 views, 7700 shares and more than 4000 comments.

Eteuati said she was shocked at how fast her video blew up on social media.

"I was really surprised, to be honest. The next day I woke up to a lot of notifications, emails, and friend requests and they're still going on to this moment.

"I uploaded it to show how much creativity our students have, especially my girl Tamari!"

Kiwis took to social media to show their love for the girls' performance.

Three Manurewa High School girls have wowed social media after their hilarious re-enactment of a scene in Disney's Frozen went viral.

"These girls have already started bringing Disney Movies into real life in NZ haha", one person wrote.

Another said: "Omfg hahahahahha that's f**king amazing. Best thing ever!"

Tamari has been blown away by the feedback, saying she was surprised at how much it's gone viral and has received comments and shares from people all around the world.

"I wouldn't really use the word 'famous' but I have gained a lot of recognition from the video. I'm trying to remain humble about it but the attention I've received is surreal.

"I have people all over the world sharing the video and talking about it as well and it's really overwhelming because I never thought that something I had performed as a joke would blow up like this."