The Pacific region has been the subject of talks between Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop today.

Bishop welcomed New Zealand's announcement that it would buy new P-8 Poseidons to support intra-capability between the two countries when they appeared at a press conference covered by Sky News Australia.

Bishop said the relationship was in very good shape.

Peters snapped at a reporter who asked his views on the current leadership crisis in Canberra, saying the first rule for visiting politicians was not to poke their noses into another country's politics.

"I think you're at the wrong press conference," he told a reporter when he was pressed on Australian politics.

He reiterated that their talks were focused on the Pacific region.

Asked about a request for New Zealand to take children in detention from Nauru, Peters said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had not approached Nauru, saying it was a request from an NGO, and the matter was one between Nauru and Australia.

Bishop said the Pacific Islands Forum was an opportunity for those nations to put a topic on the table.

Australia and New Zealand did not dictate the subject of the talks.

Peters said no one country could be singled out when asked about China's influence in the Pacific.

Bishop tried to end the press conference but Peters lingered to answer one more question, saying he would look like a chauvinist if he didn't answer a question from the reporter, a woman.

As he was leaving the stage, Peters gave a word of advice - if you're going to have a leadership spill, take an abacus.