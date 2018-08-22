COMMENT:

So in another life, I worked in private radio and with the IRN news team under Ed Taylor. I distinctly remember the day when a teenage Greg Boyed walked into the newsroom for the first time.

He made an impression. He was tall and skinny and his hair was swish and he had a Roger Ramjet chin and then he opened his mouth and a big ballsy voice came out.

He knew he had a good voice and it was a source of entertainment to go and watch Greg read the news and watch his body and mouth contort to get the best sound ever. He was one of those newsreaders who always wanted to smile.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• TVNZ news presenter Greg Boyed, who was battling depression, dies in Switzerland

• Tributes flow following the death of TVNZ news presenter Greg Boyed

• Watch: TVNZ presenter's emotional tribute to Greg Boyed

But right from the start, we knew he was ambitious and talented and relatively humble.

He was a true broadcaster. A journalist, a presenter, a producer. He could do everything and do it well.

He was no one-trick pony. And he was funny and caring towards his co-workers.

And like anyone who strives for high standards Greg could be terribly disappointed if he didn't reach them.

If he had one weakness perhaps it was that he cared too much. He sometimes hid his disappointment in a swagger that some people misread.

It is a terrible day for many in the business and this radio station - and a reminder to always be kind to yourself first.

Meanwhile, in other poignant news, I was very moved by the repatriation yesterday of the remains of 27 New Zealand Army soldiers and one child buried in Malaysia and Singapore. It's called Te Auraki, or the return.

As I commented yesterday afternoon, the pictures on the news will be affecting and they were: 28 coffins, including a tiny white one. Over 160 pallbearers drawn from Defence personnel. The haka, the solemnity and the emotion of the relatives finally reunited.

Members of the New Zealand Defence Force carry the caskets of the remains of 27 New Zealand Army soldiers and one buried child in Malaysia and Singapore.

This morning in the paper, I spied a notice in the Memorial Services column for one of the repatriated. Sergeant Isaac King. Isaac will be celebrated at the Papakura RSA this Friday at 11am.

Now Isaac's daughter went to school with my partner, and his wife was on the telly last night and it gave Helen a bit of a jolt.

She remembers growing up with the King kids and she remembers the big hole that Isaac left behind in the family. His absence hung over the household.

Now, Isaac's daughter has just finished a battle against a health issue and she's been brave and she's done well. So the return of her Dad at this time is an incredible event of closure.

It needed a change of government policy for this to happen and what a good change that was. It is a kind thing to do and in the wake of today's events I think kindness is something we all need to strive for.

* Andrew Dickens Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, midday to 4pm.



Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.