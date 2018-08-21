An allegedly stolen truck carrying a digger has crashed into a police car this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police had received information about 7am of the location of the allegedly stolen truck and had laid road spikes in an effort to stop it on State Highway 38 at Kaingaroa.

The truck was travelling from the Rotorua area and towing the digger on a low trailer.

The damaged police car. Photo/Supplied
The damaged police car. Photo/Supplied

The truck left the road before reaching the road spikes, crashing into a police car.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The police car was badly damaged.

The driver of the truck has moderate leg injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police will be speaking with him.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Armed men leave dairy empty-handed after failed robbery

21 Aug, 2018 7:57pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Tornado terror: 'The whole roof was spinning around, I said run!'

22 Aug, 2018 5:45am
2 minutes to read
SPORT

Rotorua poker pair split $140k winnings at NZ champs

20 Aug, 2018 5:08pm
5 minutes to read