An allegedly stolen truck carrying a digger has crashed into a police car this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police had received information about 7am of the location of the allegedly stolen truck and had laid road spikes in an effort to stop it on State Highway 38 at Kaingaroa.

The truck was travelling from the Rotorua area and towing the digger on a low trailer.

The damaged police car. Photo/Supplied

The truck left the road before reaching the road spikes, crashing into a police car.

The police car was badly damaged.

The driver of the truck has moderate leg injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police will be speaking with him.