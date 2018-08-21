A man who died after a car rolled down a bank on a private driveway in West Auckland on Friday has been named as Hong Kong national Yan Tin O.

Emergency services attended the single-vehicle incident on Oaia Rd in Muriwai at 1.12pm on Friday.

Yan, 32, was crushed by a car he was trying to push after it had become stuck down a private driveway.

Two people, both occupants of the car, were injured after it rolled on top of one of them into a bank in West Auckland while another was still inside.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter (ARHT) transported a man in his 60s with a severely broken leg to Auckland City Hospital.

A woman who was in the car when the tragedy unfolded was uninjured.

ARHT crewman and co-pilot Aaron Knight said when he received the detail for the callout he assumed it had been a high-speed crash since one person was reported out of the vehicle.

But the vehicle was almost stationary when the incident happened.

"By the sounds of it a family in the area were a bit lost.

"They went down a private driveway with several sections, they have become stuck after going to turn around."

After it had become stuck two of the three occupants got out of the car to push it.

"Two of the occupants pushed the vehicle. It pulled back and rolled on top of them.

"One was found with a severely injured leg, the other occupant was found to be deceased at the scene."

Screams had alerted neighbours in the area, he said.

"They managed to flip the car over and they managed to lift the vehicle off the people."

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he rushed to help after hearing yelling near his property.

He arrived to find three helpers already at the scene, one of whom he had heard yelling.

Together the group rolled the car — at that point right side up — off the two men, the neighbour said.

As others started CPR on the younger man, the neighbour comforted the older man.

"He said he was from Hong Kong. He was pretty calm . . . [but] he wanted to know how his son was."

The neighbour also took a turn performing CPR on the younger man, to no avail.

The neighbour believed the woman was the wife and mother of the two men, but couldn't talk to her as she didn't speak English.

"She was pretty hard to console."

By the time the helicopter had arrived the car had been flipped over and was by a fence, Knight said.

It was the first he had heard of anything like this, Knight said.

"Vehicles roll over but it's normally from losing control and all occupants are inside of the vehicle.

"The only other things like this would be a tractor rolling on a farm."

The terrain of the driveway was reasonably steep and the car was intact apart from broken windows and a few minor dents.

The crash remains under investigation with the Serious Crash Unit.



The matter has been referred to the coroner.