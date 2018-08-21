Air NZ flights have just gone on sale for as low as $9 one way to local destinations and $99 to Fiji.

The national carrier has 1400 domestic and 1800 international fares up for grabs as part of its Grabaseat sale.

One way international tickets from Auckland to Houston are on sale for $349, while Auckland to Los Angeles cost $459, Auckland to San Francisco $499, Auckland to Buenos Aires $459 and Auckland to Vancouver $549.

A further 300 return seats are available to several Air NZ destinations in Asia.

This includes one way fares from Auckland to Shanghai from $315, Auckland to Taipei from $389, Auckland to Hong Kong from $419 and Auckland to Singapore at $425.

There are also 300 seats to Australia on sale with seats to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Cairns, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch costing from $119 one-way.

A number of sale fares to the islands are also on offer, with tickets between Auckland and Fiji available for $99 one way.

The domestic Grabaseat airfares are available to and from all 20 Air NZ destinations in the country.

These limited fares are currently on sale at grabaseat.co.nz.