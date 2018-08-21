A young Auckland family have been left with literally the clothes on their back after a fire tore through their home.

Six Muriwai fire appliances were at the scene for about six hours last night after the blaze began at the young woman's Domain Cres home about 5.40pm.

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the two-storey house was well-involved when crews arrived.

Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade has since set up a givealittle page for the mother and her two sons, aged 5 and 11, as they were now left "with basically the clothes they were wearing".

"Unfortunately they were uninsured," the brigade wrote on the page. "This fund is to help them get back on their feet.

"Help them with clothing, bed linen and basic household items."

A fire safety officer is heading to the scene this morning to determine the cause of the fire but Nicholson said it was not believed to be suspicious.