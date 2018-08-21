Three teenagers have been charged over the assault and aggravated robbery of an elderly Greymouth man during the weekend.

Three males, aged 14, 15 and 16, have been charged in relation to the incident that took place on Sunday.

They were charged with aggravated robbery on Tuesday and one appeared in the Youth Court on Tuesday afternoon, the other two will appear on Wednesday.

The arrests came off the back of strong response and communication from the Greymouth community who provided valuable information.

"Greymouth Police have worked tirelessly to achieve the arrests today and hold those responsible to account.

"It has been a real team effort as the CIB have been piecing everything together as the information has flowed in," relieving area commander Jacqui Corner said.

The majority of the property stolen in the robbery has been recovered and the victim has been informed of the charges and is very grateful, police say.

"We along with the community will not tolerate attacks, such as that which happened on Sunday night, on innocent members of our community," Corner said.

"It is a testament to my team's commitment to making sure the people in our community feel safe."