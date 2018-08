Two men armed with a knife and a stick tried to rob a Tokoroa dairy.

Police said the pair went into the Kelso St dairy about 7.45pm on August 11 and demanded money.

Both men were wearing dark clothing although one had a white mask on.

The pair left empty-handed.

Two men armed with a stick and a knife tried to rob the Kelso St dairy. Photo / Police

Detective Sergeant Mihi Owen said police were appealing for help from the public to identify the men.

Call Tokoroa Police on 07-885 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111 if you have information.