A person has been seriously injured after a car and motorbike collided in Linwood in Christchurch this evening.

Police said following the crash the motorbike caught on fire.

One person has serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash happened on Aldwins Rd just north of Ferry Rd about 6.15pm tonight and motorists are being asked to avoid the area, a police media spokeswoman said.

The serious crash unit is investigating.