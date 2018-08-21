Donations have flooded in for seriously injured Kiwi woman Anges Wong, with the funds raised on Givealittle doubling in around five hours.

Wong was travelling alone when she was assaulted in a Spanish hostel last week and is now in hospital nursing a skull fracture, brain bleed and clots.

A Givealittle page was created to assist her recovery and help pay the expenses for her family who has flown over to Spain to be with her.

Over $5000 was raised when the Herald first reported about Wong and five hours later the donations have doubled to over $10,000.

The page was created by Wong's friend, Erike Ng, who cited the opportunity to give back to Wong for all the help she's offered others.

"She was a St John Youth volunteer during her time in New Zealand where she has impacted so many youth's lives.

"Now is the time that Agnes and her family needs all the support from her community and home," Ng wrote.

The money raised will go towards living and travel expenses for her family as well as their day-to-day needs.

"If we can help relieve some stress and financial burden this incident has caused - the goal is achieved," Ng wrote.

Wong is slowly recovering and if she is able and her travel insurance allows it, she will be transferred to London for further recovery and rehabilitation.