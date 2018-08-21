A Christchurch teacher has appeared in court today accused of sexually abusing two girls over a 14-year period.

The man, in his sixties, cannot be named after a judge granted him interim name suppression at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

He faces a total of 17 charges, including rape, along with other counts of sexual violation and indecent assault.

The allegations date from January 2004 to May 11 this year.

Charging documents state the man's occupation as "teacher" and his home address being in a suburb of Christchurch. He's not currently working, the court heard.

Defence counsel Ethan Huda made an application for interim name suppression, which was granted by Judge Tony Couch.

The man was remanded on bail without plea to appear in court again on September 13, with special bail conditions that he does not apply for any travel documents or try to leave the country.