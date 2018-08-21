The Mission Concert 2019 will be held on Waitangi Day, February 6.

Producer Sports Entertainment Limited today confirmed the date for the acclaimed winery concert - which would fall on a Wednesday.



The statement said the headline "world-class artist" would be announced in the coming days and urged concert fans to "put this date in their calendars" and to register for preferential access to tickets via the concert club.

SEL chairman James Erskine says he's "beyond thrilled" with the artist who has been secured for the 2019 event at the historic Mission Estate Winery.

"This is a 'bucket list', world class artist," Erskine said. "Concert fans will not want to miss this one."

Advertisement

Legendary American singer/songwriter Neil Diamond cancelled his sold-out gig for this year's intended Mission Concert.

The announcement came after the 76-year-old was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The loss was only the second time the Mission event had been forced to put out the "cancelled" signs for a planned show. Heavy rain saw the 2009 Lionel Richie concert called off.

Previous stars to have graced the stage at the Mission Estate Concert include the Dixie Chicks, Rod Stewart, Sting, Carole King, Tom Jones, The Beach Boys, Shirley Bassey, Dionne Warwick, Ray Charles and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

Promoters said if people aren't members or have changed email addresses since the last concert, see www.missionconcert.co.nz and register for free or update personal details.