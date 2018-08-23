Joseph Parker's visit to Whanganui will not be held this week and the itinerary is still yet to be confirmed.

Initially Whanganui High School said he would visit yesterday (August 21) but that's now expected to be sometime in the coming weeks.

At the time news of his visit to Whanganui High School broke, there was criticism of the school's decision to make it a closed session with Māori and Pacific boys.

That decision was reversed after Parker voiced his disagreement with it.

A spokesperson for Parker's promoter Duco Events said dates are still being worked out but that Parker will be in the area for several days.

He said the trip would also include a visit to Whanganui High School.