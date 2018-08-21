

A relief teacher at Greenpark School was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance after suffering a medical event in a classroom today.

Greenpark School Board of Trustees chairman Wayne Gribble said an ambulance was called to the school mid-morning after the male relief teacher suffered a medical event.

A police spokesman said police assisted ambulance staff after the medical event at the school about 10.40am.



"That's all the information we have," the spokesman said.

Gribble said he and other parents of children at the school were all sent an email to confirm why an ambulance turned up at the school to alleviate parents' safety concerns.

"I understand there was a medical event involving a male relief teacher in one of the classrooms. After the principal was alerted, he came across and immediately removed the children while the teacher was attended to before he was taken away in an ambulance.

"It would have been scary for the children but obviously in terms of our duty of care, first and foremost, our main concern was to ensure the relief teacher received urgent medical care while we removed the students from the classroom as quickly as possible,' he said.

Gribble said the students involved were all safe and well supported.

He had no further information about the incident or the teacher's condition, he said.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands the teacher may have had a heart attack.