Two people are trapped in a vehicle after a car crashed into a power pole in the Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 1.30pm, where a car hit a power pole on the Paeroa-Tahuna Rd in Otway.

"It appears two people may trapped in the car due to the lines being down but are not injured," a police spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they had sent two appliances to the scene and crews were working to free the trapped occupants.

Advertisement

The power company has been advised.