Two people are trapped in a vehicle after a car crashed into a power pole in the Waikato.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 1.30pm, where a car hit a power pole on the Paeroa-Tahuna Rd in Otway.
"It appears two people may trapped in the car due to the lines being down but are not injured," a police spokeswoman said.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they had sent two appliances to the scene and crews were working to free the trapped occupants.
The power company has been advised.