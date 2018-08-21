Two men have been charged with slashing the tyres of vehicles parked on Whangārei streets.

No pleas were taken when Derek James Lynn, 27, of Otangarei, and Wesley Ian Thomas Hodgkinson, 28, of Kensington, appeared in the Whangarei District Court on Monday.They were remanded in custody.

Both are jointly charged with the intentional damage of multiple car tyres between June 20 and June 29 and are further charged with intentional damage of car tyres between July 6 and July 25.

Both were initially facing seven charges each of arson and police laid eight more similar charges prior to this week's court appearance.

Advertisement

Lynn is facing four further arson charges dating back to July and August 2014 and is jointly charged with another person, who is not Hodgkinson.

Three of those charges relate to allegedly torching three public toilets in Whangarei and a Toyota van.

In total, Lynn is facing 19 charges of arson, one of attempted arson, two of intentional damage, four of driving while disqualified, two of driving while his licence was suspended, two of assault, two of possession of an offensive weapon, and single charges of breach of a protection order, resisting police and injuring with intent to injure.

Hodgkinson is jointly charged with 15 counts of arson and two of intentional damage.

The duo allegedly lit fires around Whangarei city in a bamboo hedge, a shelter belt and public toilets on Kamo Rd and 11 vehicles.

Two vehicles belonged to a Whangarei lawyer; one was a courier van. Three more cars were set on fire on the night of June 23, when numerous car tyres were slashed, and two were in the same street.

Both also allegedly lit a fire in the scenic bush reserve of Parihaka in Whangarei in April this year.

Lynn and Hodgkinson will reappear on September 3.

The tyre slashing spree caused major disruption for dozens of motorists, who had to replace tyres. At least one owner had all four tyres slashed, while many others had two slashed.

The tyre of a truck carrying 14,000 litres of oil was slashed 12 times, putting the life of the driver and other motorists in danger.