One person has been taken to North Shore Hospital after a car flipped on the Northern Motorway this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash just north of the Onewa Road off-ramp at 1.09pm.

A St John spokesperson said one person was serious and has been transported to North Shore Hospital.

"Two others were in a minor condition."

Advertisement

The car on its roof, pictured far left. Photo / Rosalind Black

Police have subsequently re-opened one northbound lane following the crash.

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists heading north to instead use the Western Ring Route (SH16 and SH18).

"Police are diverting north-bound traffic off the motorway at Onewa Road and traffic has built up back across the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

"The police serious crash unit is on the scene and it's not known how long the motorway will be closed."

Police have started allowing a few vehicles past the crash scene on the motorway shoulder, but traffic remains heavy.

This motorist has been stuck in traffic for an hour before even getting on to the Harbour Bridge.

The remainder of the northbound lanes will continue to be blocked for some time while workers attempt to clear the vehicle.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:15PM

A serious crash is blocking ALL LANES north after Onewa Rd. All traffic being diverted off the motorway at Onewa Rd. Avoid this route or expect diversions and delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Oblo5fwFzF — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 21, 2018

North-bound traffic was being diverted off the motorway at Onewa Road and traffic is building up back across the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

There is a tail queue at Newmarket as well as queues southbound near the accident due to rubberneckers, according to Newstalk ZB's Time Saver Traffic.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the incident.

More to come.