An 81-year-old woman has been killed while crossing Great North Rd in Grey Lynn.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the woman's death after she was hit by a vehicle at 10.52am on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said the vehicle had been seized and was undergoing a forensic examination.

Baldwin said no one had been charged at this stage and police are speaking with the driver of the vehicle.

"We are not currently in a position to release her name, however we anticipate this will not be far away."

The investigation is continuing.