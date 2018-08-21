A 40-year-old Northland man has appeared on a kidnapping charge following an incident where a female escaped from a moving vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said the girl was walking on Manapouri Rd near Corks Rd, in Tikipunga, when she was allegedly pulled into a vehicle about 1pm on Sunday.

The girl was able to free herself and escape from the vehicle, a black ute, while it was still moving. A following driver saw the girl jump form the ute stopped to help her.

Police would like hear from this driver. Clayton said police also believe the same vehicle may have been involved in an altercation outside the Tikipunga shops at the intersection of Kiripaka and Spedding Rds where the ute may have received minor damage, later the same day.

Eric Darren Abraham, forestry worker of Ngararatunua, near Whangārei, appeared in Whangārei District Court yesterday on one charge of unlawfully detaining a female without her consent with intent to cause her to be confined.

The charge carries a max penalty of 14 years in jail.

Abraham did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until August 29.

Police are continuing to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who has information about either incident. Contact Detective Bradshaw at Whangārei Police on 09 4304500, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with any information.