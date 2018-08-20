A 23-year-old has been charged in relation to a violent mugging that left an elderly woman with head injuries after she fell to the ground.

The 80-year-old woman was leaving the New World carpark on Clonbern Rd in Remuera when her handbag was snatched.

During the struggle she fell hard to the ground and hit her head.

The offender then jumped into a car waiting nearby and was driven away.

Police said at the time they managed to locate the car at an address in Remuera with the assistance of the Eagle Helicopter.

In a Facebook post, Auckland police said a 23-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery and was due to appear in Auckland District Court yesterday.

"The victim is now out of hospital and recovering at home."

Police could not rule out the possibility of further charges, the post read.

"We hope this arrest will provide the victim, her family and the wider community with some degree of reassurance.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community and Police Ten 7 for their assistance in relation to this matter."