NAI Harcourts agent Isaac Tankard says a freehold childcare centre property for sale at Helensville, represents an ideal purchasing opportunity for astute investors.

Tankard is selling the land and buildings leased by The Homestead Early Learning Centre, a business holding a 10-year-lease on the property, plus two further seven-year rights of renewal.

The property at 2395 State Highway 16 Helensville, is scheduled to go to auction at 6.30pm on September 13, unless it gets sold earlier by negotiation.

Tankard says the facility has the advantage of sitting upon a high-profile freehold corner site, of about 3140sq m, with a frontages to both SH16 and Parkhurst Rd.

"This childcare centre is licenced for 52 children, and operates within a 1900s villa that was improved and renovated ahead of the business's launch in 2012. Outside there are additional purpose-built freestanding structures providing space for children and staff, and these bring the total size of the premises used to about 275sq m," says Tankard.

"Homestead is a popular childcare provider with and an excellent reputation in the community.

"It has ample off-street parking for parents, and there's easy access in and out of the property. When you add in the fact that it is surrounded by a spacious rural landscape, gardens and lawns, you begin to see why its such a pleasant environment for the children."

Tankard points out the business achieves annual sales of $100,048 (plus GST and outgoings) and that there a guaranteed rental has been agreed, with potential for growth each year.

"Considering the population serge on Auckland's western fringes and that services provided by good childcare centres, such as this one, have become absolutely indispensable to families, you can really see what makes this one such a great investment opportunity."