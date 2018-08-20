Steve and Dawn Fertich were almost lost for words as they surveyed what was left of their Ohope Beach home after a tornado ripped through it late yesterday.

What remains of their ceiling has been dumped on a seabed some distance from the property, and they haven't yet found out where their roof went.

What remains of the ceiling from the Fertich family home. Photo / Katee Shanks

Steve said he first realised something was happening when he saw a cloud of black debris in the distance.

"It was like a house was on fire. It was just like, black, and heavy soot," the father-of-three said.

"I stood up and saw the whole roof just spinning around. I just said 'run'."

Dawn said the family were sitting having dinner when chaos broke out. "I grabbed our youngest and Steve grabbed our other two boys.

"We went downstairs to my office, because it's got a black wall. The ceiling fell down so we moved into the stairwell."

Dawn said they returned upstairs to find the ceilings were wrecked in the children's rooms and the living area.

"Steve said our house is gone and I couldn't believe it.

"I can't fathom that it's gone.

"Imagine if he hadn't seen it and we'd been up here. If it can pick up our roof, what could have happened to us?"

The couple were this morning waiting for officials to arrive and were disappointed no assessors had yet turned up to formally document the damage.

"There are just a couple of houses that have been hit, it's not the whole town.

"We're itching for someone to turn up because [Steve] just wants to close it in. If it rains, we're screwed."