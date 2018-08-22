An Auckland school rugby coach exploited and abused the trust of nearly 20 children for his own pleasure, a court heard.

Alosio Taimo is facing a total of 83 charges against 18 then-young boys —​ some going back to the late 80s and early 90s.

Initially, there were nine complainants and 53 charges against Taimo.

However, after the 55-year-old's name was published by the Herald and other media more complainants came forward.

Today, after procedural delays, Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes made his opening address.

He said the alleged offending, from 1987 to 2016, saw the 18 boys abused in different ways.

"He abused them frequently, repetitively and in a number of different ways, in a number of locations," Rhodes said.

Taimo is accused of touching the young boys, sexually violating them or inducing them to touch or perform sexual acts on him.

The alleged offences took place at his home, in his car, in school sports sheds, in a classroom, and in a South Auckland park.

On some occasions the boys were allegedly abused while Taimo was dropping them off at their homes.

It is also alleged Taimo touched a young boy on one occasion while his family was at a birthday party.

The youngest boy was 9 at the time, while the eldest was 16, Rhodes said.

"Given the date range of the [alleged] offending, some of the complaints are [now] in their 40s, 42 is the oldest and the youngest is now 13."

Rhodes said Taimo was a senior member of the community and in many cases a family friend, while in some cases a family member.

He was an experienced and successful teacher aide, rugby coach and sports manager, he added.

"He was in a position of respect and trust.

"It was this trust that allowed the defendant to be in a position to care for these boys, or at least that's what their parents thought.

"It was this trust that the defendant ultimately exploited and abused for his own pleasure."

Taimo came to New Zealand from Samoa in 1987 and initially moved in with his sister in Ōtara, the court heard.

Rhodes said Taimo's alleged offending first came to light when one of the boys' aunty overheard him "talking to other children about what had happened", Rhodes said.

"He told her in basic terms that the defendant had been touching him and sexually abusing him."

The woman then rang her son who said: "Yes mum, it happened to me too."

Taimo's trial, before a jury and Justice Simon Moore, began on Monday in the High Court at Auckland and is expected to last 10 weeks.

The charges consist of 24 counts of sexual violation by unlawful connection, 18 charges of an indecent act on a child under 12, 23 counts of an indecent act on young person under 16, eight charges of indecency with boy under 12, and 10 charges of indecency with a boy between 12 and 16.

The jury will be asked to return verdicts on each individual charge.

Taimo denies all the charges against him.

Suppression orders prevent the Herald from naming any schools or sports clubs associated with Taimo's alleged offending over 29 years.

Most of the allegations stem from 2003 to 2016.

The trial continues.