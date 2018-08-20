A naked Wellington man has been snapped baring all, unintentionally flashing workers in nearby buildings.

A nearby worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, snapped the unfortunate moment when she was looking out her office window and saw a naked man baring his butt in a building on Molesworth St.

It isn't the first time this has happened, with an anonymous resident telling the Herald the man has bared his full moon far too often.

"This has been happening most mornings for a long time. I'm new to this area of my building and it's been a bit of a joke since I started here. But I just don't think the guy realises we can all see.

"I've just moved to this area of the building which works at the 'south end'. The irony of it.

"It's hilarious, but I just felt bad for the guy. Like what if he has no idea. And there's everyone on this side of the building seeing him, ya know.

"It's so outrageous."

One resident told the Herald more than 900 people nearby workers could have been exposed to the bare bum.

Wellingtonians took to Facebook to share their delight over the unfortunate moment.

"Full moon still out at 9am?" one person wrote.

Another said: "Hope he kept the receipt it's got a crack in it."

While many people found it humorous, the person who posted the image said the aim was to warn others to be mindful that people may see you.