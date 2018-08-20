An Auckland woman is in a Spanish hospital with a skull fracture, brain bleed and clots after being attacked in a Spanish hostel last week.

Agnes Wong was travelling through the country alone when she was attacked at the hostel in Málaga. Witnesses said she was punched and kicked in the head.

Her family has flown from Auckland to be with her and a Givealittle page has been set up by friend Erike Ng.

"She has no memory of the event ... She has been recovering each day and is now regaining some of her sass and stubbornness," Ng wrote.

Wong's family are working alongside local police, the New Zealand Embassy and her travel insurance.

If she is able, Wong will be transferred to London for further recovery and rehab if her insurance allows it.

Over $5000 has been raised in three days since the page was first created, Ng citing the chance to help her friend as a way to give back to her.

"She was a St John Youth volunteer during her time in New Zealand where she has impacted so many youth's lives.

"Now is the time that Agnes and her family needs all the support from her community and home," Ng wrote.

The money raised will go towards living and travel expenses for her family as well as the day to day needs they need.

"If we can help relieve some stress and financial burden this incident has caused - the goal is achieved," Ng wrote.