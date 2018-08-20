The remains of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel are being sent back to New Zealand from Malaysia following a ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Twenty-seven soldiers and one child buried in Malaysia and Singapore are being returned to their families at a ceremony in Auckland this morning.

Senior officers from the NZDF and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and representatives from the New Zealand High Commission to Malaysia attended the ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

A change in Government policy is seeing NZDF personnel and dependents buried overseas between 1955 and 1971 returned back to New Zealand.

Old policies meant personnel who died overseas were buried there and were only returned to New Zealand if their families paid for repatriation costs.

Malaysian Armed Forces honour NZDF fallen personnel. Photo / Supplied

The remains from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam will be returned on a chartered Air New Zealand flight and is part of project Te Auraki (The Return).

Te Auraki project manager Group Captain Carl Nixon said the NZDF was grateful to the Malaysia Government for caring for the resting places of the NZDF personnel.

"We would like [to] thank the Government of Malaysia, and the Malaysian Armed Forces for honouring our fallen personnel with a moving handover ceremony, and for providing logistics and forensic support for this project," Nixon said.

"We recognise the repatriation of New Zealand servicemen holds special significance to the people of Malaysia because these men lost their lives in defence of the country.

"Their sacrifice underpins New Zealand's long standing relationship with Malaysia and the Five Power Defence Arrangements."