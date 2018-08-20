Katy Perry is making the most of her time in Auckland, posting a video of a number women bungy jumping off the Harbour Bridge.

Her Instagram story features a member of Perry's entourage phoning her mum to let her know she was "about to jump off a building".

Katy Perry's Instagram story features shots of Auckland icons including the Harbour Bridge.
Katy Perry's Instagram story features shots of Auckland icons including the Harbour Bridge.

The next video features shots of Auckland city and the Harbour Bridge before showing a number of women, presumably part of Perry's team, bungy jumping off the bridge.

The video is set to Perry's song, This Is How We Do and is tagged with a line reminding fans her Auckland show is on tonight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Earlier in the day she was spotted shopping at Sylvia Park.