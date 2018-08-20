Katy Perry is making the most of her time in Auckland, posting a video of a number women bungy jumping off the Harbour Bridge.
Her Instagram story features a member of Perry's entourage phoning her mum to let her know she was "about to jump off a building".
The next video features shots of Auckland city and the Harbour Bridge before showing a number of women, presumably part of Perry's team, bungy jumping off the bridge.
The video is set to Perry's song, This Is How We Do and is tagged with a line reminding fans her Auckland show is on tonight.
Earlier in the day she was spotted shopping at Sylvia Park.