Katy Perry is making the most of her time in Auckland, posting a video of a number women bungy jumping off the Harbour Bridge.

Her Instagram story features a member of Perry's entourage phoning her mum to let her know she was "about to jump off a building".

Katy Perry's Instagram story features shots of Auckland icons including the Harbour Bridge.

The next video features shots of Auckland city and the Harbour Bridge before showing a number of women, presumably part of Perry's team, bungy jumping off the bridge.

The video is set to Perry's song, This Is How We Do and is tagged with a line reminding fans her Auckland show is on tonight.

Earlier in the day she was spotted shopping at Sylvia Park.