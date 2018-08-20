A young woman managed to escape from a moving car after she was grabbed while walking along a Whangarei road yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said a young woman was pulled into a black ute as she walked along Manapouri St at the junction with Corks Rd in Tikipunga about 1pm yesterday.

The girl was able to free herself and escaped from the vehicle whilst it was still moving.

A driver who witnessed the incident stopped to help the young girl.

Advertisement

Clayton said police we would like to hear from the driver.

Clayton said they also believed the same vehicle may have been involved in an altercation outside the Tikipunga shops at the intersection of Kiripaka and Spedding Roads where the ute may have received minor damage, later the same day.

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to the first incident but would like to hear from anyone who has information about either incident.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Detective Bradshaw at Whangarei Police on (09) 430 4500.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.