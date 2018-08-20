Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced plans to freeze the salary of MPs while a review of the pay-setting system is carried out.

MPs' pay rises are decided independently by the Remuneration Authority.

The announcement at today's weekly press conference comes before the authority has a chance to announce the next pay rise.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key initiated a move in 2015 to peg salary increases to other public sector increases.

Advertisement

Last year's pay rise for MPs was announced six days after last year's election and before the new Government was in place.

For last year's pay increase, the change in earnings for employees in the public sector from 2016 to 2017 was 2.46 per cent.

The Remuneration Authority is headed by former MP Dame Fran Wilde.

Earlier today, her Government announced where 1800 new police officers would be posted around the country - including more than 100 new cops in Auckland.