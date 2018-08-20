A woman has died in Tauranga after her clothing got caught in the wheel of her mobility scooter.

A police spokesperson said a woman was unable to be revived this morning following the freak accident on Gravatt Rd.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 10am after the woman suffered an incident on her mobility scooter.



"Preliminary inquiries indicate that an item of clothing became caught in one of the wheels of the mobility scooter, causing the woman to lose consciousness," police said.



"Members of the public attempted to provide assistance to the woman before emergency services arrived but tragically she was unable to be revived."



The woman's death will be referred to the coroner.