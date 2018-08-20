Always check for identification and never donate cash.

That is the advice Red Cross is giving after two people posed as Red Cross collectors in Flaxmere, Hastings and knocked on doors, asking for cash donations.

Red Cross communications manager Ellie Van Baaren said real Red Cross collectors have identification on them and never ask for cash.

She said it was not a common occurrence, but Red Cross always wanted to hear about suspected scams.

"It is not something that happens very often," she said.

Despite this, she said Red Cross likes to know if people are concerned about fake collectors, and said if people had concerns to give Red Cross a call on 0800 697 277.

A police spokesperson said they had received complaints about people posing as Red Cross collectors in Flaxmere.

Genuine Red Cross collectors will have a visible ID badge. Some may also be wearing a Red Cross jacket or cap. Photo/New Zealand Red Cross

"We advise all residents never to give money to anyone claiming to be collecting for charity unless they can provide identification relating directly to the charity.

"Any residents who think they've been targeted by fake charity collectors should contact Hawke's Bay Police immediately on 831 0700."

Residents in Napier's Maraenui were also concerned the scam had spread there, Sherryn Eagle said when she was door-knocked by a collector something felt a bit off.

"I had a lady knock on my door on Saturday and it just didn't seem right. She didn't have any visible ID or anything like that."

Eagle had no confirmation that the woman who door-knocked her was part of the scam, but said she was told she could give a one-off cash donation, something Red Cross has said to look out for.

"They were asking more for people to do monthly donations, but she did also say we could do a one-off cash donation if we wished to."

Her warning to people was to check credentials.

Police has not heard complaints about the scam in Maraenui but asked if anyone had experienced the scam to please contact them.