Waikato surfers have told police a person shot at them while in the water with one of the bullets landing just 2 metres away.

The incident took place when the surfers were in the waves at Te Maika-Albatross Pt in Taharoa on Thursday morning, Waikato police say.

"Suddenly they been shot towards with one of the bullets hitting just two metres away from the young fella," the police Facebook post stated.

"Naturally they were terrified and have left the area."

The incident took place when the surfers were in the waves at Te Maika-Albatross Pt in Taharoa. Photo / Google Maps

Police have "a feeling" that someone took exception to "strangers using their water".

The shots are believed to have come from bushland overlooking the water.

"The only real reasons for people being in that area would have been for hunting," police said.

They have appealed for anyone with information to call Kawhia Police on 07 871 0827.