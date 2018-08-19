

A person was flung from a vehicle this morning, following a collision between a logging truck and a horse float.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 8.10am at the intersection of Taihape Rd and Crownthorpe Settlement Rd, about 5km from Otamauri.

Both New Zealand Fire and Rescue and St John Ambulance attended the scene.

"One person was ejected from the vehicle, we're not sure which vehicle, and is in a serious condition."

There were no details available as to whether or not any animals had been involved.