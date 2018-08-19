A boxer from Wellsford died during a sparring session after going to get some water and falling ill within minutes.

Wellsford Boxing Sport and Fitness Club president Fili Maka said he had been told early morning on Monday she had died from her injuries.

"It all happened so fast," he said.

"I am quite emotional at the moment. Three coaches were there and everything was fine. No one was knocked out or knocked down.



"We dealt with the family and are trying to be really supportive, [She] is a beautiful girl and really fit. The girls she was sparring with on the day would say she is the sweetest girl."

Boxing association president Paul McSharry told Newstalk ZB it was a tragedy for the family and boxing community.

The woman appeared well during the sparring session at Centennial Park on Saturday but during a break she went to get some water and did not return.

Maka's daughter went to check on her after 10 minutes and she was sitting with two women. The boxer told the other two women she wasn't feeling well.

"Then it went slowly down from there," Maka said. "Lord knows there was no knockout or knockdown it happened."

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew responded to an emergency call at around 11.30am.

Westpac pilot James Tayler said she had suffered a blow to the head and was concussed, but initially felt okay.

"Her health deteriorated rapidly from there," he said.

Westpac crew performed a Rapid Sequence Intubation (RSI) to assist her breathing. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Maka said he had visited the woman twice in the hospital after she was admitted and she was in a coma both times.

He did not know the reason for her death.

"We haven't heard anything. All I know she was bleeding from the head."

The gym has been closed over the weekend and will remain closed until further notice.

The woman had fought in six or seven fights in Australia and had participated in the Golden Gloves event.