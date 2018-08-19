A Hamilton jury today continues its deliberations into whether three Taupo men are guilty of murder after nearly nine hours of discussions so far.

The jury of four women and seven men in the High Court at Hamilton heard just over a week of evidence in relation to accused Cody Paul Griffin, 25, Whakapumautanga "Cookie" Clarke, 25, and Daniel Chase, 22, who each deny charge of the murder of Scott John Henry and the aggravated robbery of his backpack.

The trio are accused of going to his Whangamata Rd, Kinloch, home on July 20 last year and shooting him dead before stealing his backpack which stored his drugs and money.

Clarke admitted shooting Henry but through his lawyer Max Simpkins said it was an "accident" and he slipped in the wet and stormy weather.

Simpkins instead urged the jury to find his client guilty of manslaughter.

Chase and Griffin deny murder and manslaughter, but through their lawyers have left it up to the jury to decide their fate on the aggravated robbery charge.

Justice Sarah Katz summed up on Thursday afternoon before sending the jury out to begin their discussions at 4.15pm.

After no luck by 5pm, they were sent home and returned Friday.

However, after a full day they were still not able to reach verdicts.

They were again sent out by the judge just after 10am today.