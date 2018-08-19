A person who was trapped has now been freed by firefighters following a two-vehicle crash between a logging truck and a car on the Rimutaka Hill near the capital.

Fire Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) crews were called to reports of a truck versus car on SH2 on the Upper Hutt side of the hill at 6.15am.

One person was trapped when they arrived on the scene and had been since freed, a FENZ spokesman said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was blocking the road and advised people to expect delays.