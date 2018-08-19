Police are appealing for information after two tourists were stopped, threatened and robbed by three male offenders near Turangi.

The aggravated robbery happened near the central North Island town yesterday around 4.30pm, on Atirau Rd.

Two male tourists in a vehicle were stopped and threatened by three male offenders, who searched their vehicle then forced them to hand over cash, a cell phone and luggage.

Two of the offenders, who police said were described as Maori, had facial tattoos.

They were said to be driving an older style red vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said Turangi was a proud community that welcomed and relied on tourism.

"Members of the community who are aware of this robbery are upset and very

disappointed that this has happened."

Police were wanting to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows what happened.