Police are still trying to piece together what happened after a man died after he was hit by a truck on State Highway 29A near Maungatapu Bridge yesterday.

The crash happened about 4.40am near Maungatapu Bridge which resulted in the closure of the highway in both directions for almost four hours.

A police spokeswoman said apart from confirming that the deceased was a man, police were not in a position to release any further details about his identity.

"The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and working to piece together exactly what happened.

"As you can appreciate, given the time of day this happened, there's a lot of information we need to clarify and this can take some time," the spokeswoman said.

"We're also not in a position to confirm the identity of the deceased today," she said.

No one else needed medical attention, the police spokeswoman said.