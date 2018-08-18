The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and former Prime Minister Helen Clark were spotted having a coffee at Auckland's Pah Homestead yesterday.

The pair were involved in filming for UN Women NZ and for the #Trailblazing125 campaign, to mark the upcoming milestone of 125 years of Women's Suffrage in New Zealand.

It was on 19 September 1893, after submitting a petition with nearly 32,000 signatures, that New Zealand became the first self-governing country to grant women the vote.

When Clark was the prime minister from 1999 to 2009, she was NZ's second female PM.

She then went on to become the first woman to lead the UN's Development Programme in 2009.

Clarke left the role after eight years, not long after her unsuccessful 2016 bid for the organisation's top job.

Ardern, New Zealand's third female PM, is also not long back at work after six weeks' maternity leave.

When the 37-year-old gave birth to her daughter Neve in June, she became the first New Zealand woman Prime Minister to give birth while in power, and the second ever in the world, after Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto, who gave birth to her second child while in office in 1990.

The Herald yesterday announced that Ardern would Guest Edit the newspaper's special September 19 Suffrage anniversary edition.