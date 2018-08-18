The Kiwi helicopter pilot who died fighting bush fires in Australia had a unique set of skills and experience that will be a great loss to aviation, a friend and fellow pilot says.

Allan Tull, 60, died on Friday afternoon as he water-bombed the 1700-hectare Mt Kingiman fire west of Ulladulla on the New South Wales South Coast.

The crash happened when the 1994 Kawasaki helicopter's water bucket became tangled in trees, pulling the chopper down.

Aviation friends have described "Tully" as a legend admired by many.

Advertisement

Friend and pilot Bernard McQueen told the Herald on Sunday Tull had worked all over the world, most recently in China, as a helicopter pilot in various industries from agriculture through to oil and gas exploration and tourism.

"We're really feeling the loss of our good friend Allan Tull who was, in the industry, a senior figure," McQueen said.

"He was solid and a great pilot always. He's one of the most experienced pilots on all different aspects of flying. It's a huge loss to the aviation industry."

McQueen described his mentor of 20 years as a "true gentleman, and a true, great pilot" who was professional and safety conscious.

"To lose a guy like Tully just puts things into perspective of how the industry is," he said.

"For somebody as safe as Allan, as calculated as he was . . . as far as pilots go he was someone we all looked up to with his abilities and his skill."

Tull, who had been flying since the 1980s, was also "a great father to his boy" Joseph Tull.

In 2011, Tull told the Herald on Sunday he had ticked off every dangerous job on offer in his industry - from fighting Australian wild fires from the air to flying through remote, high-altitude parts of inner Mongolia.

Talking of fighting Australian fires, he said: "It's dangerous, hot work. But you can't think of any of that stuff, else you wouldn't be able to do it. I just think that when your number is up, it's up."

Sydney Helicopters, where Tull worked, said they were mourning the loss of a close friend and colleague.

"Tully had a wealth of aerial firefighting experience and his aviation knowledge and skills were of the highest standard," chief pilot Mark Harrold said.

"He was regarded as one of the most experienced fire bombing pilots in the industry."

Harrold said the aviation firefighting industry was very close and the tragic loss would be felt by all.

"He will be sadly missed and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

Tributes for Tull, who grew up in Kerikeri, have been pouring in on Facebook from family, friends and strangers alike.

Boyd Townsend posted: "You will meet few people in life that impress you with their ability and professionalism. Today saw the loss of one of them. You will be missed Allan Tull (Tully)".

Tull's niece Erin Cooper posted confirmation of her uncle's death and said the family had not done so sooner because they first had to break the news to Tull's mother.

On the NSW Rural Fire Service page, hundreds of commenters expressed heartfelt condolences, despite not having met Tull.

Susan Elizabeth Cross wrote: "You sir, flew again and again in shocking and highly dangerous conditions day after day with the wish to save homes and people that you did not even know.

"What you achieved at the ultimate price, we cannot ever hope to repay. We will never forget your sacrifice for us."

​The cause of the unseasonal bush fires, spanning the NSW coast from Victoria to the Queensland border, was still unclear.

So far three homes and 22 outbuildings have been destroyed in the fires.