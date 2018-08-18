TrueBliss star and Air New Zealand employee Megan Alatini says she faced racist treatment on a Jetstar flight yesterday.

The star posted on her Facebook page claiming she experienced "#RACISM or #DISCRIMINATION on my #JETSTAR flight JQ428" travelling from Melbourne to the Gold Coast.

Alatini, 41, said on the post that she was "absolutely devastated".

The incident allegedly unfolded after she was approached and questioned for writing notes on the flight.

A Jetstar spokeswoman said the airline was looking into the incident, but said no formal complaints had been laid.

"We take these types of allegations very seriously and are reaching out to the customer too as part of our investigation into the situation.

"We apologise sincerely if Megan felt she was spoken to unfairly."

The airline will be speaking to crew members individually who were aboard the flight.

Alatini has since removed the post from Facebook.

The TrueBliss star is employed by Air New Zealand and became a flight attendant four years ago.

The five-member Kiwi pop girl group, TrueBliss, found instantaneous and brief stardom after forming in April 1999, from the reality TV series Popstars.

Alatini went on to judge in the 2006 NZ Idol show alongside Iain Stables and Frankie Stevens.

The mother-of-three competed on the third season of New Zealand's Dancing with the Stars, finishing second.

The South African-born star married former All Black Pita Alatini in February 2000.