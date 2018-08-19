The Opportunities Party founded by Gareth Morgan, close to death little over a month ago, has been resurrected with a new leader.

Former deputy leader Geoff Simmons will head the party, aiming to take it into Parliament in the 2020 election on the platforms of fair taxation, cannabis legalisation, affordable housing and environmental protection.

"Geoff has been intimately involved in developing TOP's policies over the past ten years as part of the Morgan Foundation and was Deputy Leader in the 2017 campaign," the party said in a statement.

The board had asked the Electoral Commission to deregister it early last month but changed its mind, with Morgan calling for expressions of interest to keep it going.

Advertisement

"Since Gareth called for proposals to take TOP forward, we have been deluged with pleas to keep it going," said Simmons.

"There is a strong feeling amongst membership that TOP hasn't fulfilled its potential yet, so a few candidates have come together to keep the momentum going."

The new board will comprise Simmons as well as two other 2017 TOP candidates - Olly Wilson and Paddy Plunket.

Morgan will stay out of the political arena and chair the party's policy committee.

The party said its first task would be to raise money to contest the 2020 election.

Morgan posted on the party's website on July 16 that he was willing to give funding to those who would give an undertaking, until they were in Parliament at least, who would not compromise on the party's best practice policies.

The party was formed in 2016 and polled 2.4 per cent at last year's election.

When the board announced it would ask the Electoral Commission to deregister the party, it said it had accepted that too few voters supported its policies.

"With no inclination to compromise policy for political ambition, or to de-emphasise best practice policy for the promotion of whatever else attracts people's votes, it's pretty obvious what the appropriate course of action for this party should be," it said.