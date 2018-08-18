A man who is alleged to have fired gun shots into the air out of a car window while fleeing from the police has been arrested.

The police said the 27-year-old from Kaitaia fired from the car near the Far North town last month.

Today at around 1pm, he again failed to stop for police at the coastal settlement of Ahipara southwest of Kaitaia.

Police followed the vehicle as it was driven south. Spikes were placed on the road at Herekino, about 12km from Ahipara.

"After the car was spiked, the fleeing driver continued some distance through a forest block before being detained," the police said.

The man was arrested in relation to his possession of a firearm, resisting arrest with a firearm, burglary and failing to stop.

A 32-year-old female passenger was also arrested for failing to appear on previous charges.