A motorist is in critical condition after a car crash in the northern suburbs of Hamilton.

The crash happened shortly after 1pm when a car hit a tree opposite the Horsham Downs Golf Club on River Rd, north of the city.

Police said one person suffered critical injuries in the crash and River Rd was currently closed.

Diversions are in pace at Kay Rd and Horotiu Bridge Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The smash follows a serious collision in Ngāruawāhia this morning when a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a car.

That incident happened at 10.35am on Great South Rd.

The cyclist was taken to Waikato Hospital.