It's not often that a photo that includes an armed man with a gun can be described as adorable but this is certainly the case.

New Zealand Police won hearts on social media on Friday evening with the shot of the police puppy strapped to the back of an officer.

"If I stay really quiet, Dad won't even know I'm here," the caption read.

Social media users commented on the pup's stealth abilities, a must for the police force.

If I stay really quiet, Dad won’t even know I’m here 🤭🐾 Posted by New Zealand Police on Friday, 17 August 2018

"Baddies beware, your future is my desire! #pawlicepupsteronpatrol," a Facebook user commented.

"So sweet. I could not make it out until I enlarged the pic. Lol look after yourself darling and take it easy," someone else said.

The photo received nearly 3000 likes on Facebook in just under 17 hours.