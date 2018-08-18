The Kiwi helicopter pilot who died fighting bush fires in Australia has been described by a friend and pilot as a legend looked up to by many.

Allan Tull died on Friday as he water-bombed the 1700-hectare Mt Kingiman fire west of Ulladulla on the New South Wales South Coast.

The crash happened about 2pm when the 1994 Kawasaki helicopter's water bucket became tangled in trees, pulling the chopper down.

Aviation friends have described "Tully" as a legend who was an experienced touring pilot, going where the work took him.

Friend and pilot Bernard McQueen told the Herald Tull had worked all over the world, most recently in China, as a helicopter pilot in various industries from logging and agriculture through to oil and gas exploration and tourism.

"We're really feeling the loss of our good friend Allan Tull who was, in the industry, a senior figure," McQueen said.

"He was solid and a great pilot always. He's one of the most experienced pilots on all different aspects of flying. It's a huge loss to the aviation industry."

McQueen described his mentor of 20 years as a "true gentleman, and a true, great pilot" who was always professional but stood up to clients to make sure safety came first.

"We're really upset with losing Tully. To lose a guy like Tully just puts things into perspective of how the industry is.

"For somebody as safe as Allan, as calculated as he was, as far as pilots go he was someone we all looked up to with his abilities and his skill, and I wouldn't say that about a lot of guys."

He added that Tull was a great father to his son Joseph Tull, and that he was straight up but very witty too.

Sydney Helicopters, where Tull currently worked, last night said they were mourning the loss of a close friend and colleague.

"Tully had a wealth of aerial firefighting experience and his aviation knowledge and skills were of the highest standard," chief pilot Mark Harrold said in a statement.

"He was regarded as one of the most experienced fire bombing pilots in the industry."

Harrold said the aviation firefighting industry is very close and this tragic loss will be felt by all involved along with the broader firefighting community and those he worked alongside in other parts of the world.

"He will be sadly missed and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

Tull, thought to be in his early 50s, grew up in Kerikeri.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media from family, friends and strangers alike.

Boyd Townsend posted on Tull's Facebook page: "You will meet few people in life that impress you with their ability and professionalism. Today saw the loss of one of them.

"You will be missed Allan Tull (Tully)."

Kurt Pride said: "RIP mate. You were a legend of the industry and an awesome bloke to fly with. Rest easy mate."

Tull's niece Erin Cooper posted confirmation of her uncle's death and said the family had not done so sooner because, "We just wanted to let Nana know before telling everyone.

"He will be greatly missed and always loved. Thank you for all the support."

On the NSW Rural Fire Service page, hundreds of commenters expressed heartfelt condolences over Tull's death, despite not having met him.

Susan Elizabeth Cross wrote: "Alan Tull our community owes you a price that can never ever be repaid in this lifetime or the next.

"Without the selfless bravery of men of your calibre, our losses may have been truly horrific.

"You sir, flew again and again in shocking and highly dangerous conditions day after day with the wish to save homes and people that you did not even know.

"What you achieved at the ultimate price, we cannot ever hope to repay. Rest easily now. We will never forget your sacrifice for us."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant also expressed their sympathies.

​The cause of the unseasonal bush fires, that have spanned the length of the NSW coast from Victoria to the Queensland border, was unclear but there had been little rain in the area this winter and more wind than usual recently.

So far three homes and 22 outbuildings have been destroyed in the fires.