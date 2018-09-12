Warning: This article contains evidence that some people may find distressing.

"When you're by yourself – that's when the darkness happens," a now 41-year-old man recalled before a court today.

He is one of 18 then-young boys accusing Auckland teacher and rugby coach Alosio Taimo of indecency.

Taimo, 55, is facing 83 charges during a 10 week trial in the High Court at Auckland, which began last month. Some of the allegations dating back as far as the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Advertisement

The alleged offences took place at his home, in his car, in school sports sheds, in a classroom, and in a South Auckland park from 1987 to 2016.

This morning, one of the complainants walked into the courtroom and faced Taimo.

He then spoke of what happened nearly three decades ago in a South Auckland home.

"I was asleep, in the garage," he said.

"Alosio came home and woke me up and we ended up in his bed. My bed was right next to his.

"It happened such a long time ago."

The Samoan man said Taimo then moved his hand onto Taimo's genitals.

"It just all happened ... He had his hand over my hand and was sort of guiding me," he said.

"He's guiding me, he's grabbing my penis as well.

"It was just... shock. As a 12-year-old you're pretty much - your body's frozen," he said.

"La fai," the man remembered Taimo uttered, which is Samoan for do it.

The 41-year-old said Taimo forced him to continue touching him for at least 10 minutes - until the teacher aide was finished.

Worried he would wake others in the house, the then boy said he washed his hands at a tap outside - before crying himself to sleep.

"At that age, you're more in shock. Now that I'm sitting here, and I'm 41, you just think back and you're just helpless," he told the court.

He said Taimo touched him twice, the second time about a year after the first.

"When you're by yourself – that's when the darkness happens," he said.

Initially, there were nine complainants and 53 charges against Taimo, an experienced teacher, rugby coach and sports manager.

However, after the Herald and other media published his name more complainants came forward.

The 41-year-old man recalled reading Taimo was under investigation over dozens of allegations in the papers last year.

Taimo has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and his defence argues the accusations are "lies" and a "fabrication".

He faces 24 charges of sexual violation by unlawful connection, 18 charges of an indecent act on a child under 12, 23 counts of an indecent act on young person under 16, eight charges of indecency with boy under 12, and 10 charges of indecency with a boy between 12 and 16.

The jury will be asked to return verdicts on each individual charge.

Suppression orders prevent the Herald from naming any schools or sports clubs associated with Taimo's alleged offending.

The trial continues.